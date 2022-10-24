Mizuho Raises EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $61.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EQT. Scotiabank assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EQT from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.24.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.34. 143,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,873,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average is $42.48. EQT has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EQT will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.