Mizuho Lowers ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $135.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Mizuho from $138.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on COP. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.67.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.7 %

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.30. 154,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,068,554. The company has a market cap of $162.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.10 and a 200-day moving average of $103.22.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

