Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$19.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.81.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Performance

TSE:MI.UN traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$13.21. 45,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,303. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52-week low of C$12.41 and a 52-week high of C$24.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.18. The company has a market cap of C$479.19 million and a P/E ratio of 1.63.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

