Mina (MINA) Market Cap Tops $380.15 Million

Mina (MINA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Mina has a market cap of $380.15 million and $10.40 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00002746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,448.44 or 0.28239943 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011029 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 718,241,068 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 717,839,595.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.53636698 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $8,421,511.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

