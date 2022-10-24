MiL.k 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $29.89 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. In the last week, MiL.k has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One MiL.k token can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001602 BTC on exchanges. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $67.82 million and approximately $29.89 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MiL.k’s launch date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,557,764 tokens. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

