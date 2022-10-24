Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,049,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,418 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,551,295,000 after purchasing an additional 646,950 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $55.46. 212,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,910,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average is $61.49. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

