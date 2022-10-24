Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Upgraded by Baader Bank to Buy

Baader Bank upgraded shares of Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Baader Bank currently has CHF 0.90 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Meyer Burger Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Meyer Burger Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Meyer Burger Technology from CHF 0.26 to CHF 0.24 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meyer Burger Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.57.

Get Meyer Burger Technology alerts:

Meyer Burger Technology Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MYBUF opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48. Meyer Burger Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65.

About Meyer Burger Technology

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules primarily in Switzerland. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It also operates in Switzerland, Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meyer Burger Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meyer Burger Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.