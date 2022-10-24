Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €7.00 Price Target at Barclays

Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) received a €7.00 ($7.14) price objective from stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on B4B3. Baader Bank set a €6.00 ($6.12) price target on Metro in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.90 ($11.12) price objective on Metro in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($8.67) price objective on Metro in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($9.18) price objective on Metro in a research report on Friday.

Metro Price Performance

B4B3 stock remained flat at €6.95 ($7.09) during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €7.52 and its 200 day moving average is €7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 million and a P/E ratio of -22.35. Metro has a 12-month low of €6.15 ($6.28) and a 12-month high of €12.30 ($12.55).

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

