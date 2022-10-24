Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Position Increased by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,572,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,786 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 9.3% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned 0.10% of Meta Platforms worth $414,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,555,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,231,514. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.76. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.53 and a 1-year high of $353.83. The company has a market cap of $349.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total value of $44,952.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total value of $44,952.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,471,276. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

META has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.91.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

