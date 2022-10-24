Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,249 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,654 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $67,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,230 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,127,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 38,109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 841,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $135,708,000 after purchasing an additional 83,475 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,407 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 17.9% during the second quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 27,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,471,276. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.75. 1,280,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,231,514. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.53 and a 52-week high of $353.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.76. The firm has a market cap of $354.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on META. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.91.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

