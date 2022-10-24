Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,205 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,019,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,759 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after buying an additional 2,722,842 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,375,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,751,770,000 after buying an additional 539,780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after buying an additional 128,126 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,198,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,490,057,000 after buying an additional 1,613,796 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on META shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.91.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META traded up $1.19 on Monday, reaching $131.20. 1,683,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,231,514. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.67 and its 200-day moving average is $161.76. The company has a market cap of $352.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.53 and a twelve month high of $353.83.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $46,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $46,854.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,471,276 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

