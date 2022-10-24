Members Trust Co Trims Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Members Trust Co lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Members Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,454,437. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.85. The company has a market cap of $143.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.