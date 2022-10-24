Members Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Members Trust Co trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,284 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 0.3% of Members Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Members Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JPST traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $50.11. 10,119,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.14.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.