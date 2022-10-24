Members Trust Co Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Members Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

SUSA stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.72. 3,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,991. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $73.86 and a twelve month high of $106.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.23.

