Members Trust Co Has $1 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Members Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 394,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after buying an additional 45,486 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after buying an additional 27,604 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 54,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,011,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,508,410. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.78. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $52.50.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.