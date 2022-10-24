Members Trust Co Acquires 116,002 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Members Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,846,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,002 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 11.9% of Members Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $375,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,943,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,557,000 after purchasing an additional 239,441 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,635,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,104,000 after purchasing an additional 147,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,220,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,688,000 after purchasing an additional 95,431 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,008,000 after purchasing an additional 284,461 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VTV traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.62. 101,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,255,664. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

