MELD (MELD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $47,477.00

MELD (MELD) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 24th. One MELD token can now be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. MELD has a total market cap of $67.40 million and $47,477.00 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MELD has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MELD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,497.99 or 0.28374686 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011082 BTC.

About MELD

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,411,517,482 tokens. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_labs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01900883 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $64,431.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.