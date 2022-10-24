Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medtronic Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $83.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,013,064. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $79.44 and a twelve month high of $124.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

