Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.97

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.97 and last traded at C$0.99, with a volume of 71247 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDNA shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Bloom Burton decreased their target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jonestrading decreased their target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medicenna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a current ratio of 9.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$68.24 million and a PE ratio of -2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.38.
About Medicenna Therapeutics
Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.
