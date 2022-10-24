McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $379.71

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $379.71 and last traded at $378.13, with a volume of 2662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $370.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McKesson to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.85.

McKesson Stock Up 1.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Activity

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. The firm had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $3,924,748 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 3.9% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Services increased its holdings in McKesson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

