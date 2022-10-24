McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,540 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.3% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.1 %

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.63.

MCD traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $254.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,610. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

