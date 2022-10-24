McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 273,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,614 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $22,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC stock opened at $72.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.77. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MKC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

