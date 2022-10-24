MaxLinear (MXL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $280.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.76 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 46.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MaxLinear to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $31.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.93. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $77.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 22.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MXL. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

