Matrix Trust Co Increases Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 352.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Allstate makes up about 0.2% of Matrix Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Allstate were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Allstate by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in Allstate by 20.0% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,705. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.71. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Allstate to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Allstate from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.15.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.