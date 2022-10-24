Matrix Trust Co Increases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.55. The company had a trading volume of 100,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,949,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.26. The firm has a market cap of $146.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.48.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

