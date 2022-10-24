Matrix Trust Co Increases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Matrix Trust Co raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 241.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $481,525,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Medtronic by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,882 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $208,596,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,660,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,707 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.69. 147,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,013,064. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.71. The company has a market capitalization of $111.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $79.44 and a 1 year high of $124.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

