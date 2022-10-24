Matrix Trust Co Has $9.23 Million Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Matrix Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Matrix Trust Co owned about 2.68% of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF worth $9,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISCV traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.75. 2,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,440. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.42. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a 12 month low of $47.24 and a 12 month high of $62.73.

