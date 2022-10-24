Matrix Trust Co Buys 1,232 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 186.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,894 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.3% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. State Street Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after acquiring an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after acquiring an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $242,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 45,712.3% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 391,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 178.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 504,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $290,774,000 after acquiring an additional 323,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded up $12.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $490.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,638. The firm has a market cap of $217.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $504.66 and a 200-day moving average of $507.16. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

