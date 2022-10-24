Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 256,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 7,704,601 shares.The stock last traded at $72.75 and had previously closed at $72.32.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.18.

Get Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLB. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.