Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Lifted by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 3.4% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $47,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 419.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $301.90. The company had a trading volume of 25,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,291. The company has a fifty day moving average of $315.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.80.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.