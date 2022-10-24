Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Vertical Research lowered Marten Transport from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Marten Transport Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MRTN opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.73. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $324.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $236,477.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,475 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,241.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marten Transport

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Marten Transport by 175.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Marten Transport by 328.6% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Marten Transport by 108.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Marten Transport by 95.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Stories

