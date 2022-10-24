Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $157.00

Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 157 ($1.90) and last traded at GBX 161 ($1.95), with a volume of 116358 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161.25 ($1.95).

Majedie Investments Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £85.33 million and a PE ratio of -13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 172.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 181.93.

Majedie Investments Company Profile

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

