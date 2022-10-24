Maj Invest Holding A S Trims Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Maj Invest Holding A S decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 716,872 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.0% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 49.3% during the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 8,212 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 949 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH traded up $10.00 on Monday, reaching $543.73. The stock had a trading volume of 76,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,566. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $522.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.91. The stock has a market cap of $508.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.00 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.11.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,675 shares of company stock worth $68,445,568 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

