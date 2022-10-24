Maj Invest Holding A S Sells 9,971 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Maj Invest Holding A S decreased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,434,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,971 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for 6.4% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in Progressive were worth $283,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Progressive by 17.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,789,267,000 after buying an additional 4,980,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,492 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,159 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $118,243,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Progressive by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,350,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,915,000 after purchasing an additional 854,707 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Progressive Price Performance

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $614,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,663 shares in the company, valued at $4,358,497.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $614,609.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,663 shares in the company, valued at $4,358,497.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,688 shares of company stock worth $9,889,739. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.91. The company had a trading volume of 32,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,592. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.46. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.66 and a 1 year high of $129.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.44.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

