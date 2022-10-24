Maj Invest Holding A S Has $172.79 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Maj Invest Holding A S cut its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 80,620 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises 3.9% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned 0.80% of Tractor Supply worth $172,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $10.15 on Monday, hitting $207.52. The company had a trading volume of 32,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,543. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.26.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.