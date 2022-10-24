MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 44,525 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,525 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 71,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.17. The stock had a trading volume of 94,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,711,771. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.27.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

