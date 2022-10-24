MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,873,788,000 after purchasing an additional 30,408 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 21.9% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,506,692,000 after acquiring an additional 596,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,087,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,380,895,000 after purchasing an additional 49,004 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,186,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,644,000 after purchasing an additional 41,580 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.2% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 783,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,499,000 after buying an additional 52,971 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.31.

NOC stock traded up $5.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $528.07. The company had a trading volume of 11,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,995. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $487.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.32. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $345.90 and a 12-month high of $527.21. The company has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

