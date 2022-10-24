MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,992 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 231.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 319,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Price Performance

BATS:PREF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.66. 230,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.68. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12 month low of $98.13 and a 12 month high of $101.54.

