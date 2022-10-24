Magic Internet Money Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Magic Internet Money has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $4.51 million worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money launched on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

