Magic Internet Money (MIM) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.93 Billion

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005146 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Magic Internet Money has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $1.16 million worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Magic Internet Money’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

