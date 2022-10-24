Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.38

Shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.38 and last traded at C$6.38, with a volume of 1700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.50.
Madison Pacific Properties Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$379.37 million and a PE ratio of 7.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.53.
Madison Pacific Properties Company Profile
Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,655,820 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 126,990 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 116,689 square feet of net rentable area of office properties.
Further Reading
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
- Will Tractor Supply Company Continue To Bear Fruit?
- 3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
- After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Madison Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.