Lumi Credits Price Reaches $0.0090 on Exchanges (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $1,365.00 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded down 26% against the US dollar. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

