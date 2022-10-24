LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) versus BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) Critical Contrast

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) and BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.5% of LiveOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of LiveOne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get LiveOne alerts:

Profitability

This table compares LiveOne and BT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveOne -34.01% N/A -41.57% BT Brands 2.15% 3.17% 2.03%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveOne $117.02 million 0.56 -$43.91 million ($0.43) -1.80 BT Brands $8.45 million 1.54 $610,000.00 $0.06 33.67

This table compares LiveOne and BT Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BT Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveOne. LiveOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BT Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for LiveOne and BT Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveOne 0 0 1 0 3.00 BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

LiveOne presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 415.80%. Given LiveOne’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe LiveOne is more favorable than BT Brands.

Summary

BT Brands beats LiveOne on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveOne

(Get Rating)

LiveOne, Inc., a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through automotive and mobile original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and distributes personalized merchandise and gifts through wholesale and direct-to-consumer distribution channels. Further, the company offers LiveOne App, an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, vodcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was formerly known as LiveXLive Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiveOne, Inc. in October 2021. LiveOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About BT Brands

(Get Rating)

BT Brands, Inc. owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for LiveOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.