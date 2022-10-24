Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 81,082 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,572 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 81,082 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.07% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 286.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 931 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $52.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average is $65.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $155.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $200.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TNDM. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.23.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

