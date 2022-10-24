Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,285 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FANG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,544,979,000 after purchasing an additional 97,283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,828,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,603,000 after buying an additional 21,634 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,760,457 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $241,323,000 after buying an additional 23,128 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $213,676,000 after purchasing an additional 268,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $165,956,000 after acquiring an additional 48,613 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $150.43 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.86.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $3.05 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.