Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases New Position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 141,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.36% of Sierra Wireless at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth $1,360,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the second quarter worth $2,250,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the second quarter worth about $3,140,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 387.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 16,327 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 368,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 151,133 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWIR opened at $29.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $30.97.

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sierra Wireless’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

SWIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair cut shares of Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

