Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Cuts Stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC cut its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 297,755 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 48.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VECO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Veeco Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

VECO opened at $18.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.65 million, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.30. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.83.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.91 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

