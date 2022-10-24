LGT Group Foundation Trims Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,445 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 31,694 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.5% of LGT Group Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Adobe were worth $48,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Adobe by 62.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 770.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,577,041.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total transaction of $351,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 403,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,329,427.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,577,041.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,364. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Robert W. Baird downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.78.

Adobe stock traded up $4.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $311.00. 106,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,605,387. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $144.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

