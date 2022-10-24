LGT Group Foundation Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,090 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $20,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 89.9% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.41. 93,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,949,528. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $146.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.48.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

