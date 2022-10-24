LGT Group Foundation Has $38.02 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 133,280 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.2% of LGT Group Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $38,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $45.71. 498,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,973,385. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.03. The stock has a market cap of $256.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

